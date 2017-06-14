Theresa May will meet Sinn Fein later today in a bid to allay fears that a parliamentary deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will undermine the peace process.
Former Tory leader Sir John Major is among those who have warned that the Good Friday Agreement, which requires the UK Government to be impartial, will be jeopardised.
The Prime Minister will also meet the Ulster Unionists, the SDLP and the Alliance Party in separate engagements at No 10.
Loading article content
Read more: May on brink of deal with DUP but Major warns of dangers to 'fragile' Northern Ireland peace process
Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance have all said that the Tory Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire cannot continue to chair talks aimed at resuming powersharing at Stormont.
A deal between the DUP and the Conservatives was delayed amid the response to the London fire tragedy.
The 1998 Belfast Agreement, also known as the ‘Good Friday’ Agreement commits the UK and Irish Governments to demonstrate "rigorous impartiality" in their dealings with the different political traditions in Northern Ireland.
Before her visit, Sinn Fein's leader at Stormont Michelle O'Neill said: "I will be making it very clear that any deal between the Tories and the DUP cannot be allowed to undermine the Good Friday and subsequent agreements."
The Tories and the DUP are locked in talks after last week’s election result, which left a hung parliament at Westminster.
Read more: May on brink of deal with DUP but Major warns of dangers to 'fragile' Northern Ireland peace process
Mrs May needs the votes of the DUP's 10 MPs to prop up her minority administration.
The delay could push back the Queen's Speech, initially scheduled for next Monday.
Discussions broke up on Tuesday night without an agreement, but Mrs May said that they had been "productive".
DUP leader Arlene Foster, who travelled to Westminster for talks, said she hoped a deal could be reached "sooner rather than later".
The proposed deal would see the DUP back the Conservatives in votes on the Budget and confidence motions.
Read more: May on brink of deal with DUP but Major warns of dangers to 'fragile' Northern Ireland peace process
In a statement Mr Brokenshire confirmed he too would meet the parties at No 10.
He added: "The UK government is offering whatever support we can, working alongside the Irish government, as appropriate, honouring our respective commitments in the Belfast Agreement to serve the interests of the whole community in Northern Ireland."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?