THE newly-elected SNP leader of a Scots council has thrown down the gauntlet to party colleagues in Government, warning local authorities were being ignored at a time of new and growing pressures while their powers were under threat.

In a clear reference to fears more local responsibilities face centralising, Iain Nicolson, who heads Renfrewshire's SNP administration, said national politicians had to "grasp the nettle" over the role of councils, calling on them to "give us our place".

His comments come on the eve of the Government announcement on the reform of education, amid speculation could see the local government's role in schools undermined, diluted or even removed.

John Swinney will set out his plans for reform of schools governance today following a consultation on the establishment of educational 'regions'.

Mr Nicolson is one of few SNP politicians within local government to publicly challenge ministerial colleagues over their relationship with councils.

Writing in today's Herald, Mr Nicolson said local government had been "put under intense pressure to perform more with less", adding that his minority administration would continue to argue for the resources to fund core vital services.

Describing local politics as often "tribal", he called for "a new kind of politics", adding that the outcome of the elections with minority administrations and coalitions dotted across the country had made that more likely.

The comments come following Renfrewshire's decision to rejoin the main body of Scottish local government and, with the SNP the biggest party within Cosla, could set the tone of the relationship between the organisation and ministers.

Cosla welcomed the comments, adding that councils had a stronger bargaining voice when partisan party politics and considerations were set aside.

Mr Nicolson said: "In my own view its time for national politicians to grasp the nettle and be clear on the role of local government, recognise the value of local decision making and its vital role in delivering local frontline public services.

"When we were out and about on the doorstep over recent months, the clear message from the public was about protecting the day to day services people rely on, whether that's education, care for the vulnerable, the state of local roads or our local environment. These are the services and issues that local government is responsible for every day of the year and these are the issues that people care about.

"As the leader of the largest party in Renfrewshire but as a minority administration, the public have in effect decided for us. It will be incumbent on us to find a different kind of politics, one that works together to find consensus for the benefit of the communities we represent.

"Rejoining Cosla will ensure we have a voice at the highest level of Government and working with all our colleagues from across the country, Scottish Ministers may now find us harder to ignore."

A Cosla spokesman said: "There is no doubt that together with the NHS the services local government provide are the ones the that the public care most passionately about.

"There is no doubt that the last couple of settlements have been very challenging for local government. In addition, the annual nature of announcements, diminishing resources for the public sector and the capacity to sustain all of the services we currently provide are proving difficult.

"We have a Spending Review coming up in the autumn and these are all arguments that a united Cosla will be taking into these negotiations."