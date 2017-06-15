"TRUMP" has been named UK Children's World of the Year after analysis by Oxford University Press.

The US president was the most frequently mentioned public figure by children, with Trump beating Pokemon, as young people showed a greater use of election-related words and phrases this year.

The OUP released the findings after analysing 131,798 short stories for the BBC Radio 2 Chris Evans’ Breakfast Show’s 500 Words competition, which it said gives an insight into the lives of British children and also their use of English.

