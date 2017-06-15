SOMETIMES we forget that a young lad from Maryhill became famous enough that everyone simply knew him by his first name - Donovan.

Dubbed by some as the British Dylan, Donovan sang hippy trippy numbers such as Mellow Yellow and Sunshine Superman, which doesn’t seem to reflect sixties Maryhill.

As Donovan himself once told The Herald: “My memories of those first 10 years of my life when I lived here, in Maryhill and then in St Vincent Street, were always dark and grey.

“It was granite stairs and the mammy washing them. It was me getting the polio when I was five. And it was after the war, so the city was bombed out - all the buildings, or a lot of them.”

But music was always around him with family members taking a turn at singing whenever called upon.

He moved to London where he became a friend of, and influenced the music of, the Beatles when the moved into their psychedelic era.

Now 71, Donovan still performs, still sings those ethereal songs of girls and happy colours.

This picture was taken in the sixties when he was performing on a TV show, where it was virtually compulsory that you had some dancers appearing with you as though you were a music hall act.

But he probably wrote a song about them, so all ended well I’m sure.