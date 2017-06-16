by James Hamilton

SOME of Scotland’s most well-known faces have been honoured in this year's Queen Birthday Honours List including J.K. Rowling, Judy Murray and Emeli Sande.

Harry Potter author Rowling, who was made an OBE in 2001, now becomes a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in light of her services to literature and philanthropy.

The honour comes as fans of her boy wizard creation get set to mark 20 years since Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone was first published.

Her charitable contribution is also significant. She set up Volant, a charitable trust which supports projects that alleviate social deprivation, and founded Lumos, a charity working to transform the lives of institutionalised children.

Judy Murray adds to the honours already handed to her family by becoming an OBE.

The tennis coach and former captain of Great Britain’s Fed Cup team is being recognised for her work to grow the sport and for encouraging more women into sport. Her son, world number one Sir Andy Murray, was knighted in the New Year Honours List, while his brother Jamie was made an OBE last year.

Also being given the same honour is the Very Rev Dr Lorna Hood, a former moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Kirk’s longest-serving woman parish minister when she retired

from ministry last year.

For her services to music, singer and songwriter Sande is made an MBE.

Brit Award winner Sande, who was raised in Alford, Aberdeenshire, found huge success with her debut album Our Version Of Events in 2012 and went on to perform at the opening and closing ceremonies of the London Olympics.

North-east businessman Professor Charles Skene is made a CBE, as is Alasdair Hay, chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

From the world of politics, former Conservative MSP Mary Scanlon becomes a CBE. A former education spokeswoman for her party, she was among the first intake of MSPs in 1999 and stood down at the last Holyrood election. Former Labour health spokesman Dr Richard Simpson, who also retired from the Scottish Parliament in 2016, is made an OBE.

Also becoming an OBE is Hugh Shaw, the Secretary of State’s representative for maritime salvage and intervention. He hit the headlines last year when he oversaw the operation to recover the Transocean Winner oil rig that ran aground on Lewis.

Mel Young, the co-founder of the Big Issue in Scotland and the founder of the Homeless World Cup, is made an MBE for services to sport and social entrepreneurship.

Also an MBE is Edinburgh chef Tommy Miah, founder of the International Indian Chef of the Year competition.