Of all the things you thought you’d see this Friday night, Ed Balls and Michael Gove jiving to Gangnam Style in a lift probably wasn’t top of the list.
And yet that’s exactly what happened during The Last Leg’s special two-hour episode marking a year since the death of Labour MP Jo Cox. It was a celebratory event reminding viewers of what unites us rather than divides us, so Gove and Balls met in the “lift of reconciliation.”
Time to come together & put our differences aside. If @edballs and @michaelgove can, anyone can. #MoreinCommon#TheLastLeg special on NOW pic.twitter.com/qQoGBGUzcD
— Channel 4 (@Channel4) June 16, 2017
Balls is from the Labour Party and Gove represents the Conservatives, so there are definitely a few issues they would clash on. However, they seem to have found common ground in the magic of dance in this particular lift.
Well, not everyone is quite feeling the magic.
Did I really see Gove in a lift with Ed Balls doing Gangnam? 😱 #TheLastLeg pic.twitter.com/88j0EopQg6
— Judith J Rashleigh (@judithrashley) June 16, 2017
Ed Balls and Michael Gove doing Gangnam Style in a reconciliation lift?
I……….
I………
*breaks down*#TheLastLeg
— Paul (@MPCmonkey) June 16, 2017
I might be tripping balls but I just saw Michael Gove and Ed Balls doing gangnam style in a lift on the last leg #WhatIsGoingOn#TheLastLeg
— Paul McDougall (@thelifeofpmcd) June 16, 2017
I can never …. ever unsee that 😳😂😱
— Jo Cole (@FBM_Warrior) June 16, 2017
Some people don’t know how to handle what they’ve just seen.
Just saw Ed Balls and Michael Gove doing Gangnam Style on #TheLastLeg and not entirely sure someone hasn't spiked my drink *_*
— Laura 🐎🌊 (@uisgebeatha) June 16, 2017
Just spat out my drink watching Gove and Balls doing Gangnam Style together on #TheLastLeg. Unforgettable.
— Steve Drums (@SteveDrums2) June 16, 2017
Ed Balls and Michael Gove in a lift is one of the worst things I've ever seen. You can't unsee it. Terrible on many levels. #TheLastLeg
— Kerron Cross (@KerronCross) June 16, 2017
But their efforts have won them some fans.
Loving #TheLastLeg even more than usual! Props to Ed Balls and Michael Gove for that last skit!
— Jonathan Hall (@superfurryaniml) June 16, 2017
The lift of reconciliation 😳😳😂😂
Not gona lie I kinda like it #TheLastLeg
— 🇬🇧 Chards 🇬🇧 (@Omi1974) June 16, 2017
Will Gove and Balls have a future in comedy? Perhaps not.
It still made everyone giggle though – even if it was out of sheer awkwardness.
