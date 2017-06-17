Jonny Hayes is set to become Celtic’s first summer signing after completing a medical in London yesterday afternoon.
The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland internationalist has signed a three-year deal after a fee of £1.3m was agreed with Aberdeen.
However, while Celtic were pleased to get the deal over the line it is unlikely that Hayes will be joined at the club with Patrick Roberts.
The 20-year-old Englishman was the subject of in-depth talks between Celtic and Manchester City but it is understood that am agreement is not expected for a player whom the Parkhead side were willing to pay a considerable sum for. City signed Roberts from Fulham for £12m, although it was a deal that involved £8m up front with various add-ons pushing the tally up.
There are a host of clubs looking at Roberts, including Nice, Porto and Huddersfield, although it is believed that most are keen on a loan deal rather than signing him.
Roberts impressed at Celtic on an 18-month loan deal as he helped Brendan Rodgers’ side win the treble but it is expected that he will look to firstly return to City for pre-season training before making a decision on his next step.
Celtic are believed to have turned their attention elsewhere as they look to add depth to their squad.
