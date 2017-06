IN public, we’re told, Nicola Sturgeon is “reflecting carefully” on the election and what losing 21 MPs portends for independence. Meanwhile in private, she is reportedly beavering away to “rebrand” a second referendum to make it about the outcome of the Brexit talks. After she criticises media “nonsense”, her new Westminster leader says there might not even be a referendum if there is a soft Brexit.

Something’s afoot, but what? Panic? Perhaps. The SNP knew it was heading for losses, but not a third of its seats to three different parties. But the SNP also doesn’t hang about. Perhaps to its long-term cost, it always chooses motion over reflection. Its nature is to look to the next fight. If the plan is to foreground Brexit and downplay independence, there is some interesting material it might use.

Ms Sturgeon’s Bute House speech of March 13, in which she first set out her plan, now feels very dated. For one thing, it was based on a strong and immovable Theresa May. Ms Sturgeon said her efforts to find a Brexit compromise keeping Scotland in the EU single market were met by a “brick wall of intransigence” at Number 10.

