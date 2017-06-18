THE SNP's UK leader at Westminster has vowed to use his post to "shine a light" on the pact between the Tories and the DUP.
Ian Blackford said he would make scrutiny of the deal a key part of the role in the Commons which gives him a high-profile slot at the weekly Prime Minister's Questions.
The Tories and DUP remain in negotiations over a potential 'confidence and supply' deal in the Commons to keep Theresa May's minority government in power.
Loading article content
However, Blackford said that if any deal "disadvantaged" Scotland financially or over influence at Westminster that he would vigorously challenge it.
He issued the stark warning days after SNP MPs elected him to lead the party at Westminster.
Blackford said: "We'll have to wait and see what the deal is but if Scotland is disadvantaged in this I'll make sure that I stand up against this.
"There are some legitimate concerns about the DUP and illiberal positions on certain issues.
"We need to push for transparency and we'll be seeking to shine a light on it. Consequently if we see the DUP is influencing Government policies we are going to very strongly oppose that and we'll do what's right for the people of Scotland."
The DUP’s leader, Arlene Foster, has said it was “right and proper” that her party would vote for Theresa May’s Queen’s Speech on Wednesday. She has said that she hopes that talks on a Tory-DUP arrangement will be completed as soon as possible.
Labour is understood to be considering tabling amendments to Wednesday’s speech on a range of issues including school cuts, preserving the winter fuel allowance and scrapping the Bedroom Tax.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.