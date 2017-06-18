A LEADING Scottish think tank has called for the scrapping of a new trade union law which restricts the right to strike.

The Jimmy Reid Foundation (JRF) made the call after the RMT union lost a ballot on London Underground when it failed to reach a legal threshold for industrial action despite there being overwhelming majority support from those who voted.

Under the UK Government's Trade Union Act strikes are outlawed when they have not been voted for by at least 40 per cent of eligible union members and where the turnout does not reach 50 per cent.

