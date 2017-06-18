LINE OF DUTY creator Jed Mercurio has said working in gender-balanced environments in his younger days helps him write from a female perspective.
The TV director, producer and novelist does not feel his fictional portrayal of women, such as those played by Keeley Hawes, Vicky McClure and Thandie Newton in his BBC crime drama series, is ever a conscious effort.
Ex-doctor Mercurio tells Kirsty Young on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs this morning: "It's not something that I feel that I'm consciously doing because all my primary experience of working in real workplaces were very gender-balanced.
"When I was working in the NHS, the blokes and the women did exactly the same work, and so it didn't feel to me like there was a way that a female doctor would behave in comparison to a male doctor."
Mercurio's creative career began when he responded to an advertisement in the British Medical Journal for a writer for Cardiac Arrest while working as a junior doctor.
Line Of Duty's fourth series concluded in April, with the police drama pulling in its largest audience yet as its central killer was identified to be several people rather than just one.
Two further series of the show, based on anti-corruption unit AC-12, have been commissioned, although the fifth series will not air until 2019.
Desert Island Discs is on BBC Radio 4 this morning at 11.15am.
