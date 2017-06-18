THE death toll caused by the Grenfell Tower fire soared yesterday amid recriminations about the one of the worst disasters to hit the UK in years.

Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police said 58 people were now missing and presumed dead, which was up from a figure of around 30 that had previously been reported.

He said: "Sadly, at this time there are 58 people who we have been told were in the Grenfell Tower on the night that are missing, and therefore sadly, I have to assume that they are dead."

The police chief also addressed concerns that the total figure was being downplayed.

“I understand, I really do understand the fears of so many about not knowing the scale of the tragedy that is unfolding behind us,” he said. “You have my absolute assurance that as soon as I can tell you something that I know to be accurate I will tell you. The investigation will be extensive, my intention is that we will help provide answers.”

The fire broke out at the 24-storey block, which contained 120 one and two-bedroom flats, just before 1am on Wednesday.

It destroyed all floors of the building and took hundreds of firefighters to bring it under control.

The suspected use of polyethylene cladding on the block, used in a recent refurbishment, may be linked to the spread of the fire.

It was reported yesterday that seven countries, including Germany, Poland, Denmark and the US, require non-combustible cladding on high-rises.

On the death toll, Cundy added: "That number 58 may change. I really hope it won't, but it may increase. Our focus has been on those that we know were in Grenfell Tower. However, there may be other people who were in there on the night that others were not aware were there.

"That is also an absolute priority for the investigation – to establish who they may be," he added.

Of the 58, Cundy said 30 were confirmed dead. Sixteen bodies have been recovered from the tower and taken to a mortuary.

He added: "The investigation is a police investigation. We investigate criminal matters. The investigation will identify any criminal offence that has been committed. It will be wide ranging.

"It will go to establish the answers of what happened in the fire and how it spread, it will look at the building itself, it will look at the refurbishment as well.

"Our criminal investigation will identify any criminal offences that have been committed. Wherever we can, we will bring people to justice if there is evidence. It is completely and wholly inappropriate for me to talk about details of the investigation which may subsequently jeopardise any criminal proceedings."

Two people who were previously unaccounted for were also confirmed dead. Mohamad Alhajani, a 23-year old Syrian refugee, was named as the first victim of the fire yesterday, before local artist Khadija Saye, 24, was also named.

Appeals have been launched to find missing residents, such as 12-year-old Jessica Urbano who are still missing following the fire.

Ana Ospina posted an image of the young girl, said to be about 5ft, on Facebook, saying: "Please continue to share the photo of my niece who has not yet been found. I know there are people who say they already found her, but the reality is that there has been no news of her."

Emma Evans also shared an appeal to find long-time friend Mariem Elgwahry, who lived on the 19th floor of the tower block and was said to be missing with her mother, reportedly called Suhar.

Evans said Elgwahry had last been heard from when she spoke to another friend in the tower block – who was since confirmed safe – at around 2.30am.

Ali Yawar Jafari, 82, is thought to be among those missing. His son, Hamid Ali Jafari, said his father had lost contact with his mother and sister, who lived with him in Grenfell Tower, on the 10th floor. The younger Jafari said he had been to several rescue centres throughout the day since first reporting his father missing on Twitter just before 8am.

Asked if he had any news since then, he said: "No."

Meanwhile, Labour MP David Lammy urged the Metropolitan Police to disclose whether more funding and support is required to investigate the fire.

In a letter to Commissioner Cressida Dick, Lammy said the "very best senior officers" in the force should undertake the investigation.

Lammy also asked for confirmation that the scope of the police investigation into the tragedy would not be hampered by the public inquiry announced on Friday.

He wrote: "I also call on you to confirm that the scope of the criminal investigation will be comprehensive, including but not limited to investigating the actions of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, Rydon and all contractors and sub-contractors involved in any aspect of refurbishment work at Grenfell Tower. Will you also confirm as a matter of urgency that the full public inquiry announced by the Prime Minister yesterday will not impede the work of this criminal investigation?"