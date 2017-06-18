THE mother of a prostitute murdered 12 years ago is to make a televised appeal for information about her daughter's killer.

Emma Caldwell, 27, was found dead in woods near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, in May 2005, a month after she was last seen alive.

Police have been re-investigating the unsolved case since the Crown Office asked them to do so in 2015 after the original investigation failed to bring the killer to justice.

Caldwell's mother Margaret will feature on the BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow at 9.15am tomorrow.