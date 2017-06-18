Prime Minister Theresa May met victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster for over two hours yesterday amid growing criticism of her initial response to the tragedy. May chaired the Government task force on the disaster and met victims, volunteers and community leaders afterwards at Downing Street.

However, the Prime Minister was struggling to contain the backlash against her decision to not meet the victims sooner. On Thursday, she opted to meet emergency service workers, rather than the people who had lost loved ones or who had been made homeless, only to return 24 hours later to be greeted with cries of "coward" and "shame on you".

Demonstrators later stormed the offices of Kensington and Chelsea Council over its handling of the crisis amid concerns that earlier renovation work was linked to the dramatic spread of the blaze. Hundreds of protesters also marched on Whitehall, central London, to voice their frustration at the Government's response to the fire, which ripped through the tower block in north Kensington on Wednesday morning.

