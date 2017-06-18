JONNY Hayes finally completed his £1.3m move to Celtic on a three-year deal yesterday and said he couldn't wait to link up again with his former gaffer Brendan Rodgers. The Northern Irishman was in charge of the academy at Reading when the Dubliner first came over to English football and his efforts to help him settle in clearly had an impact. While Parkhead sources distanced themselves from reports in France that they had made a £4.8m bid for Jean-Kevin Duverne of Lens, going in the opposite direction from the Republic of Ireland international is Ryan Christie, who has agreed a further season-long loan at Pittodrie.
“Brendan and I go back a long time,” Hayes told the Celtic website yesterday. “I worked under him at the academy at Reading but I hadn’t seen him for a few years until the game at Pittodrie earlier in the season. But he’s still the same man.
"He’s brilliant to work for and he looks at every little detail," added the Dubliner, the only non Celtic player on the PFA Scotland player of the year shortlist. "I still remember how well he looked after me when I went over to England. When I was away from my family at a young age, he made the extra effort. He’s a great man and a great manager to be working for. He was a huge factor in wanting to come to Celtic. He’s up there with the best coaches I’ve ever worked for and I’m glad I’ll get to play for him again.”
Having finished second to Celtic in every competition last season, Hayes said he hoped to taste some silverware this time around - and experience Champions League football. "It was hard last year seeing all the [Celtic] celebrations and all the stuff on social media and you want that for yourself and to be part of it," he said. "Now it's my chance and hopefully, going forward, I can create my own little bit of history and take the chance I've been given. Whether you're a football fan or not, everybody knows about the atmosphere of Champions League nights at Celtic Park. I'd be lying if I said I didn't want a part of that."
Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, announced the signing of striker Jason Cummings from Hibernian on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. "Obviously I am gutted to leave Hibs as I enjoyed my time there but I just feel it is the right time to move on and further my career," said the 21-year-old, who scored 23 goals for Hibs as they claimed the Scottish Championship title last season. "I'm not coming here to just walk into the team. I have come here to learn as I will be playing with, and against, a lot better players so I am still at the learning stages and, with the gaffer here, I will only get better." St Johnstone secured one of their top summer targets in former Sheffield United midfielder Stefan Scougall.
