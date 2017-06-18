JONNY Hayes finally completed his £1.3m move to Celtic on a three-year deal yesterday and said he couldn't wait to link up again with his former gaffer Brendan Rodgers. The Northern Irishman was in charge of the academy at Reading when the Dubliner first came over to English football and his efforts to help him settle in clearly had an impact. While Parkhead sources distanced themselves from reports in France that they had made a £4.8m bid for Jean-Kevin Duverne of Lens, going in the opposite direction from the Republic of Ireland international is Ryan Christie, who has agreed a further season-long loan at Pittodrie.

“Brendan and I go back a long time,” Hayes told the Celtic website yesterday. “I worked under him at the academy at Reading but I hadn’t seen him for a few years until the game at Pittodrie earlier in the season. But he’s still the same man.

"He’s brilliant to work for and he looks at every little detail," added the Dubliner, the only non Celtic player on the PFA Scotland player of the year shortlist. "I still remember how well he looked after me when I went over to England. When I was away from my family at a young age, he made the extra effort. He’s a great man and a great manager to be working for. He was a huge factor in wanting to come to Celtic. He’s up there with the best coaches I’ve ever worked for and I’m glad I’ll get to play for him again.”

