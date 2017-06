Pamela Anderson has penned an online love letter to Julian Assange, branding Theresa May the "worst Prime Minister in living memory" and calling for the WikiLeaks founder's release.

The former Baywatch star also calls on world leaders, and China, to intervene and help free Mr Assange, who has been holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for almost five years.

She said there is no longer any reason to keep Mr Assange "trapped in a small room" now Sweden has dropped its case against him.

