A gunshot fired at a house in Midlothian is being treated as a "targeted incident", police have said.
No one was injured and no damage has been found to the property in Woodburn Road, Dalkeith, but officers have moved to reassure the public.
The incident was reported at 12.10am on Sunday and police are keen to trace a black car seen in the area around the time.
Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson said: "We're currently treating this as a targeted incident and I want to thank the local community for their patience as enquiries are conducted.
"I want to reassure residents that there will be an increase in patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns is welcome to speak to local officers.
"As part of our enquiries we're urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around midnight, or has any information about this, to get in touch.
"We're particularly eager to trace a black older saloon-type vehicle which was travelling in the area around this time and last seen heading in the direction of James Lean Avenue."
Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0102 of 18 June, or report this anonymously to Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.
