RUNNING for a mile with a 20kg bag of potatoes on your shoulders is a test of endurance guaranteed to work up an appetite.
So organisers of the Great Scottish Tattie Run at Holyrood Park in Edinburgh allowed entrants to take their spuds home with them after crossing the finish line in case they feel peckish later.
Inspired by similar challenges elsewhere in the UK, the unusual free event on Sunday, June 26 in Holyrood Park is the latest addition to the much larger Great Scottish Walk and Run Festival.
Competitors in the 20kg race, part of the annual Great Scottish Walk and Run Festival, carried their bags of potatoes over a mile, with the women’s 10kg race over the same distance.
The men’s race was won by Nick Keith-Barnett and Rosie Howie won the women’s race.
Poppy Scotland is the main partner charity of the race, but a list of charities are connected to the event or people can choose their own or take part for fun.
