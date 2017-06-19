HERE are a couple of girls, possibly sisters, thoroughly enjoying themselves as they wave to their parents no doubt, from the top deck of a funfair attraction at Glasgow Green in July, 1949.
The photographer had captioned it on the back as “Holidays at home” as this was during the Glasgow Fair when thousands from the city had left for holidays down the Ayrshire coast or further afield.
Incidentally, as a young Evening Times reporter who had to report on the Fair Fortnight, I once wrote that thousands had left Glasgow “by trains and boats and planes” which was a nod to the hit by Dionne Warwick. The sub-editor changed it to the newspaper’s house style which meant it appeared as “trains, boats and aircraft” which really didn’t have the same effect.
The original Glasgow Fair had been an important public event for centuries with many of its activities, including the sale of horses and cattle, and the hiring of servants, taking place at Glasgow Green.
It then attracted entertainment including tented theatres, circus acts and drinking booths.
The summer funfair is still held, and although the rides have been modernised, there will still be little girls waving at their parents as they go round, which is still very charming.
Probably cost a bit more than it did then, but no one claimed that progress would be cheap.
