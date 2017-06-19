SCOTS workers have helped raise £350,000 in a massive fundraising push to provide lifelong support to wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans.
General Electric UK has raised the money over the past two years as part of a company-wide drive that has included charity bike rides, bake offs, mud race challenges, and concerts.
GE in Scotland, which has sites in Aberdeen and Montrose, played its part by raising a total of £10,490 through a series of fundraising activities, including a “Tough Mudder” challenge where more than 100 employees took on military-style obstacles.
Company fitters from the Montrose site also took on the challenge of a 4,000-mile round trip from Edinburgh to Rome in a 1995 Volvo 850 disguised as a dog and raised £1,500.
The fundraising was spearheaded by Tony Carlin, operations quality manager for GE in Scotland, and Nicole Cameron, HR manager, who both served in the Royal Air Force.
Ms Cameron, who served seven years in the RAF and now co-leads the GE Veterans Network, said: “There really is scope for everyone to get involved in fundraising at all ages and abilities which really promotes a sense of community."
The fundraising effort is now directly helping to rebuild lives after funding a GE Wellbeing Suite at the Help for Heroes Recovery Centre in Catterick, North Yorkshire.
