A UNIVERSITY and a charity have linked up to offer future health and social care workers direct experience of working with people with learning disabilities.
Students and staff from Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) will work alongside the charity Enable Scotland to support people who have a learning disability under the new partnership agreement.
Enable Scotland will provide volunteering and employment opportunities to students from the university’s school of health and life sciences.
Academics, students, researchers, and third sector professionals will work side-by-side to improve people’s lives, while research will help shape future policy.
Ian Williams, of Enable Scotland, said "each person we support has different ambitions and needs, so students will experience a wide variety of situations and learn how health and social care can be delivered to fit individual circumstances".
Vincent McKay, of GCU, said that working alongside the charity "we hope to contribute to creating an equal society for every person who has a learning disability".
