PEDESTRIANS, cyclists and motorcyclists are being encouraged to "take responsibility for their own safety" on the roads as part of a new Police Scotland campaign.
The #GoSafeRoadSafe campaign is launched today in an effort to prevent deaths as more people take to the roads during the summer holidays.
Andy Edmonston, Police Scotland's head of road policing, said: "As schools, colleges and universities prepare for their summer break, the tourist season nears its peak, and our weather hopefully takes a turn for the better, we can expect to see an increase in the number of people venturing out on foot and pedal cycles to enjoy it.
"In 2016, 32 pedestrians, eight pedal cyclists and 30 motorcyclists sadly lost their lives on Scotland’s roads.
"We are all too aware of the devastation such incidents cause, a devastation that extends well beyond immediate family and friends, and one that lasts a lifetime for those affected."
He added: "All road users, particularly those in the vulnerable category, are encouraged to take responsibility for their own safety and to share our road space respectfully and responsibly too.
"During this week-long campaign, all Police Scotland officers will be out engaging with the public to both educate and, where necessary, enforce, to positively influence attitudes and road user behaviour."
