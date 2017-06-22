SCOTTISH independence should remain on the table in discussions on the UK’s departure from the EU, Scotland’s Brexit Minister has said.

Mike Russell said the Scottish Government’s belief in independence “has not changed” – as Nicola Sturgeon prepares to reveal her revised strategy for another referendum in the coming days.

The First Minister has come under sustained pressure from Unionist parties to take her threat of a second referendum off the table, following the SNP’s punishing losses at the General Election.

