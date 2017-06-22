RANGERS fans have moved quickly to buy up merchandise after the club announced a new deal with Sports Direct on Wednesday.

Supporters of the Ibrox club had boycotted the purchase of goods under the previous deal with Mike Ashley, but returned to the club megastore in their droves after the old agreement was torn up. 

Light Blues chairman Dave King confirmed at a press conference yesterday that a new deal had been struck with the retail giants that was more favourable to club coffers.

Rangers also revealed yesterday that they do not have time to launch a new home kit for the 2017/18 season. 