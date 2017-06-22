A man has been arrested and a host of firearms and ammunition seized after a search of a property.
Two "suspected devices" were also discovered at the house in Kirkton Avenue, Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on Wednesday.
A bomb disposal unit was brought in to evaluate and remove the items.
Police said there is no suggestion the incident was linked to terrorism.
A 49-year-old man was arrested and he is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "About 9am yesterday, police responded to a report of firearms and ammunition found within a property in Kirkton Avenue, Blantyre.
"The property was searched and two suspect devices were also found.
"The Royal Navy explosive ordnance disposal unit evaluated the devices and then removed them for examination.
"Numerous items, including firearms and ammunition, were seized.
"A 49-year-old man has been arrested.
"There is no suggestion that it is a terrorism-related incident."
