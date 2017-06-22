It’s a day of daring outfits and outrageous hats as Royal Ascot puts on the style for Ladies’ Day.

The Queen will appear later as part of the Royal Procession for the third day of the festival, with the Gold Cup race the highlight of Thursday’s events on the course.

Here are a selection of some of the more eye-catching outfits among race-goers.

Ladies' DayJodie Jackson from Nottinghamshire and Kimberley Hodgson from Leicestershire arrive for the day’s racing (Jonathan Brady/PA)Paula Gibson from Buenos AiresHat’s the way to do it – Paula Gibson from Buenos Aires fashions some exotic millinery (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Melanie MarBlue is the colour for Melanie Mar from Los Angeles (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Linzi WeirAn eye-catching hat for Linzi Weir from Gloucester (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Two racegoers in eye-catching outfitsThese racegoers anticipate a scorcher at Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Gail Hayden-Stapf Gail Hayden-Stapf gets into the spirit of things at Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ladies' DayChristine Walkin, Cara Palmer and Anna Perry from Leeds during day three of Royal Ascot (John Walton/PA Wire)