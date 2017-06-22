It’s a day of daring outfits and outrageous hats as Royal Ascot puts on the style for Ladies’ Day.
The Queen will appear later as part of the Royal Procession for the third day of the festival, with the Gold Cup race the highlight of Thursday’s events on the course.
Here are a selection of some of the more eye-catching outfits among race-goers.
Jodie Jackson from Nottinghamshire and Kimberley Hodgson from Leicestershire arrive for the day’s racing (Jonathan Brady/PA)Hat’s the way to do it – Paula Gibson from Buenos Aires fashions some exotic millinery (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dressing to impress at #RoyalAscot… pic.twitter.com/dT2B8FiN5L
— Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 22, 2017
Blue is the colour for Melanie Mar from Los Angeles (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A touch of glamour to proceedings on Gold Cup day at #RoyalAscot ???? pic.twitter.com/NATfDHnPQ0
— Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 22, 2017
An eye-catching hat for Linzi Weir from Gloucester (Jonathan Brady/PA)
And we're off!
Gates are open for Ladies' Day at #RoyalAscot… pic.twitter.com/mOqPf67pDg
— Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 22, 2017
These racegoers anticipate a scorcher at Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)
It's all about the style here for the Gold Cup ????
The top millinery trends at #RoyalAscot… pic.twitter.com/odriVRyEjU
— Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 22, 2017
Gail Hayden-Stapf gets into the spirit of things at Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Procession will arrive at the Golden Gates at 2pm. #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/L3WA5n64XJ
— Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 22, 2017
Christine Walkin, Cara Palmer and Anna Perry from Leeds during day three of Royal Ascot (John Walton/PA Wire)
