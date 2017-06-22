Ten baby hedgehogs are being hand-raised in a wildlife rescue centre after their lives were endangered.
The Scottish SPCA said it expects to treat more than 1,000 hedgehogs this year, with many of the hoglets requiring rescue after either being dropped by their parents or having their nests disturbed.
Each hoglet that comes into the charity's care will be named after a famous Scot after staff decided on a theme for this year's rescues.
Among the young group already at the charity's National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire, is one-week-old Wallace, who is being treated along with three of his siblings.
The "adorable" hoglet is being fed by a member of staff using a syringe.
Centre manager Colin Seddon said: "Wallace came to us as one of a group of four siblings from Perth and we expect him to be fully independent and self-feeding at around six or seven weeks old.
"We look after hoglets from all over Scotland. Often it's a case of their nests being disturbed, or sometimes they have been dropped when being moved by their parent.
"As we expect to treat so many hoglets, we choose a naming theme every year. This year they'll all be named after famous Scots."
Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal is encouraged to phone the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.
