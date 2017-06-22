Theresa May said there has been a “constructive” start to the Brexit talks as she prepared to set out proposals to break the logjam over the status of expat citizens following UK withdrawal from the EU.

Arriving at the European Council summit in Brussels, the Prime Minister reaffirmed her intention that the future of the 3.2 million EU nationals in the UK and 1.2 million UK citizens in the EU should be one of the first issues to be resolved.

Mrs May said: “What I am going to be setting out today is clearly how the United Kingdom proposes to protect the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and see the rights of UK citizens living in Europe protected.”

