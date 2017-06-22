Rail commuters were prevented from buying tickets from machines during the morning peak after a technical glitch.
A number of passengers reported missing their trains because of long queues at ticket offices.
Operators including Southern Rail, Greater Anglia, Great Northern and ScotRail all apologised to customers affected by the fault.
Loading article content
A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies, said: "We're sorry that some customers were inconvenienced by a technical fault affecting one supplier's system which meant that some train companies' ticket machines, not all, couldn't authorise card payments.
"The problem was fixed before 9am."
He added that the issue related to machines using software provided by German firm Scheidt & Bachmann.
Several passengers vented their frustration on social media.
Sian Julian wrote on Twitter: "All the ticket machines are broken at Chelmsford - just missed the train I needed to get because of the queue!"
Philosophy student Josh T. U. Cohen posted: "Ticket machine failure at (London Liverpool Street) is making me late... Wouldn't let anyone collect tickets. Had to queue for ages and missed train."
Greater Anglia posted on Twitter: "We are getting reports that stations are unable to process card payments. Nationwide problem affecting self service ticket machines."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.