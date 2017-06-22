THE Scottish Tory stalwart fighting to become her party’s next MEP has spoken for the first time about Ruth Davidson’s attempt to block her.

Belinda Don said she was “deeply saddened” the leadership had repeatedly refused to discuss her case and appeared determined to bypass the democratic process.

The “stitch-up” row was also raised at First Minister’s Questions, with Nicola Sturgeon saying the Tory party’s actions displayed a “contempt for democracy”.

After the intervention, Ms Don was offered a meeting with Leonard Wallace, the honorary secretary of the Scottish Conservatives and a member of its ruling management board.

The controversy stems from the current Scots Tory MEP, Dr Ian Duncan, being given a peerage and a ministerial post in the Scottish Office, meaning he has to quit Brussels.

Dr Duncan’s elevation to the Lords follows his failure to win a seat at the general election.

Ordinarily, his place in Brussels would be taken by the next person on the Tory party list used at the 2014 European Election - and Tory members ranked Ms Don number two.

However Scottish Tory HQ says Ms Don, who voted against Ms Davidson becoming Tory leader in 2011, is no longer considered suitable.

Earlier this week Ms Don, 58, sent a draft writ to the party, warning she would see them at the Court of Session if they tried to install someone else as MEP.

There is speculation third place Baroness Nosheena Mobarik or fifth place business Iain McGill could go to Brussels if Ms Don does not.

A former assistant to MEP Struan Stevenson with 12 years of experience in Brussels, Ms Don said she had “unequivocal legal arguments” on her side, and although she did not want to be at odds with her party, there was an important democratic principle at stake.

She said: “Ms Davidson is now in receipt of the draft Writ, and I trust she will now see that the law is clear: the Conservative party does not have any right to remove people from the MEP List on a whim.

“I have remained totally loyal to the Conservative party since I was elected to the List in 2013, campaigning most recently in the General Election. I cannot see any reason whatsoever why the Scottish Conservatives would wish to remove me from it.

“I have no wish to prolong this regrettable public dispute and remain hopeful that once she is in receipt of clear legal advice, Ms Davidson will see her present course of action is contrary to the law. I also press her to take note of natural justice and democracy.

“No political party should ever seek to ignore the will of their members or the electorate as expressed at both their internal and external elections.”

At Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said it was “absolutely outrageous” that just days after Dr Duncan was rejected by voters in Perth & North Perthshire, he was off to the Lords, adding: “It is an absolute abomination and shows what contempt the Tories have for democracy.”

A Tory spokesman said: “To become the European Parliament candidate for a region you must be on the approved Scottish Conservative candidates list.”