Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad believes the “tears may never stop” following the Grenfell Tower fire.
She added the “burnt-out carcass” of the tower reveals the “true face” of her constituency, with poverty, malnutrition and over-crowding existing alongside wealth.
The Labour MP drew heavily upon the tragedy as she made her maiden speech in the House of Commons.
It came hours after she told Prime Minister Theresa May that “words must be followed by deeds” and called for fire service cuts to be reversed.
Speaking in the Commons, Ms Dent Coad criticised those people who think social tenants have “no right to live in an area like desirable Kensington”.
She said: “The horror and fear of this man-made catastrophe will be etched on all our hearts for ever. The tears may never stop. I know this from the grief etched on the faces of people in Ladbroke Grove.
The Labour MP makes her maiden speech (PA wire)
“Total strangers approaching me for comfort, reassurance, a question, a hug, to share their fears and disbelief that such horror could be visited upon our neighbourhood.
“And the burnt-out carcass of Grenfell Tower and all it represents lours over us.
“And the Red Cross managing a relief programme in Kensington.”
