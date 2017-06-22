Scots Olympic silver medallist Dan Wallace has been suspended from the British and Scottish swimming programmes for three months after admitting to drink-driving in his latest brush with the law.

British and Scottish Swimming, which found him in violation of the athlete code of conduct called it "clearly unacceptable behaviour".

"It is with much regret that I was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol," said the 24-year-old, who trains at Stirling University.

Mr Wallace, who is based at the University of Stirling, will not be able to compete at next month's World Championships in Budapest.

Three years ago, Edinburgh-born Wallace faced the possibility of the axe from the Commonwealth Games team after he was arrested in the US for urinating on a Gainesville Police Department vehicle. He was dragged to the ground after trying to evade arrest before being handcuffed.

He had been suspended indefinitely from his swimming team at the University of Florida where he was being trained by US Olympic team coach Gregg Troy.

The swim star then put his moment of madness down to “a poor decision in judgement”.

The swimmer later became known for his yell of "for freedom" when he set a British record to win the 400m individual medley for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

He won a silver medal as a member of the 4x200metres freestyle relay team at the Olympics in Rio last summer. He won gold in the same event at the 2015 World Championships.

Mr Wallace has now pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and as a result is banned from all national programme activity until 12th September 2017.

British Swimming and Scottish Swimming said Wallace had signed a letter of intent "outlining his commitment to work with the necessary support systems provided".

Mr Wallace said: "It is with much regret that I was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

"Not only have I let myself, my family and team-mates down, I have put others at risk and I am profoundly sorry for my actions.

"I recognise that I am in a position of influence and this type of behaviour is not acceptable in any way, shape or form.

“I am now looking to rebuild trust in everyone who has supported me and put their faith in me, and will do whatever it takes to come through this a better, stronger person. I am deeply sorry.”

Commenting on the suspension, British Swimming national performance director Chris Spice and Scottish Swimming director of performance Ally Whike said: “This is clearly unacceptable behaviour from Dan and we are disappointed by his actions.

“Dan has publicly acknowledged the seriousness of his mistake and is accepting of the consequences that must follow. Together, we will now support him through this difficult period to try to get this young and talented man back on track.”