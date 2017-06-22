CARLOS PENA is confident boss Pedro Caixinha can bring out the best in him and Rangers this season.

The midfielder has been reunited with his former gaffer after putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with the Light Blues.

Pena worked under Caixinha during his time in charge of Santos Laguna and he is pleased to have the chance to work with the 46-year-old at Ibrox.

He said: “I got to know him back in Mexico, in Santos, and got to know everything that he won over there.

“The team played really well when he was the manager. Then, I met him again before a match in Portugal before we went to the World Cup and now, recently, whilst on holiday, we have spoken a lot.

“He was able to provide the Santos team with good dynamics and thanks to him the team was able to become part of the league. I think that he has done a really good job at every team that he has worked for.

“I was very happy when he wrote to me and spoke to my managers, so I let my family know and this is a great challenge for us.”

Pena was joined at Ibrox on Thursday night by striker Eduardo Herrera as the Mexican pair became the seventh and eighth signings of the transfer window for Rangers.

Both players have been registered in the Gers’ Europa League squad for the qualifier with Progres Niederkorn next week.

And the former Chivas midfielder is eager to make a positive first impression on the Light Blue legions.

He told RangersTV: “I hope to be able to have a good start to the season and to be 100% physically so I can achieve a good level, which I think is what everyone wants.

“I hope to achieve many things but I am a player that likes to do things step by step. I like different challenges and I don’t like settling for anything less, so I hope I can become part of the club’s history one day and that the initial three-year contract can be extended!”