THE National Trust for Scotland has said plans for a new housing development near the historic site of the Battle of Bannockburn would have a “major impact” on the area.

Scotland’s largest conservation charity raised its concerns ahead of today’s 703rd anniversary of the battle, saying it has “to speak out to protect sites of national heritage significance”.

The Trust owns and cares for the heritage site at Bannockburn, which is thought to have been the spot where Robert the Bruce planted his standard and camped the night before the battle fought on June 23-24 1314.

It is the recognised as the most important victory in Scotland’s history, Bruce defeating the vast English army led by King Edward II.

As well as A-listed commemorative monuments, the heritage site contains an interactive visitor centre, which tells the story of the battle.

An outline planning application proposing a 250-house development to the south of Bannockburn has been lodged with Stirling Council.

But property manager Scott McMaster said the plans were “a further encroachment on the heritage site which has slowly been eroded over the past 50 years”.

The site of the proposal could also include the scene of one of the most important encounters on the first day of the battle, when the English knight Henry de Bohun, spotted Robert the Bruce and charged at him with his lance.

Bruce, on a much smaller horse, manoeuvred to the side and smashed the knight’s helmet and head in two with his battle-axe.

The Scots king, who took an enormous risk taking on the fight, is said to have expressed regret only that he had broken the shaft of his axe.

Mr McMaster added: “These plans will not only change the view from where Bruce and the Scots camped more than 700 years ago, but the development would be just metres upstream from the ford – one of the major crossing points that the English used on day one of the battle.

“This area could easily be the place where the famous encounter between Bruce and De Bohun happened.

“It would be a great shame to lose even more of this historic location.”

In a response to Stirling Council, the Trust will also highlight concerns about the impact of the development on the Bannock Burn itself, saying that any flood defences could contribute to further erosion of the burn.

The Battle of Bannockburn, fought over two days in June 1314, was a pivotal point in the story of Scotland as a nation.

Bruce faced down Edward II of England and paved the way for Scotland to be come an independent country. Edward, keen to retain the stronghold of Stirling Castle, had led a huge army through Scotland to lift the Scots’ siege of his garrison at the castle.

His army was repeatedly thwarted by the Scots stubborn resistance before finally finding themselves trapped by the surrounding terrain with no room to manoeuvre their huge force.

The result was an unprecedented rout of King Edward’s army.

The heritage site at Bannockburn benefited from a £9 million project ahead of the 700th anniversary of the battle, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Scottish Government. Its A-listed monuments were sensitively restored and a new visitor centre that brings the battle to life using innovative 3D technology opened its doors for the first time.