SOME thought that leaving the EU would be straightforward. After all, Brexit means Brexit and a year has passed since the referendum, so why haven’t we left already? These misguided souls have not thought through the implications of Brexit for farming. Although agriculture accounts for a small share of the UK’s national output, history suggests that it will play a much larger role in trade negotiations. These trade deals will have to be done both with the EU and with other countries once the EU deal is complete. The negotiations will be complex and therefore lengthy.

In principle, the issue is simple. How far should we protect our farmers from low-cost foreign competition? Protection is good for farmers but bad for consumers who have to pay higher prices for food. The EU imposes tariffs on agricultural and food products. Once free of the EU, the UK will be able to negotiate its own tariff regime for agricultural products. So this should all be straightforward? Think again.

The EU is the major market for UK food production. Currently, UK food producers enjoy tariff-free access to this market, and EU producers have tariff-free access to the UK market. The lack of tariffs encourages farmers to specialise in what they are best at producing: strawberries in Perthshire, olives in Tuscany. Tariffs will reduce efficiency on both sides of the Channel and lead to higher food prices for consumers.

