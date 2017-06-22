SOME thought that leaving the EU would be straightforward. After all, Brexit means Brexit and a year has passed since the referendum, so why haven’t we left already? These misguided souls have not thought through the implications of Brexit for farming. Although agriculture accounts for a small share of the UK’s national output, history suggests that it will play a much larger role in trade negotiations. These trade deals will have to be done both with the EU and with other countries once the EU deal is complete. The negotiations will be complex and therefore lengthy.
In principle, the issue is simple. How far should we protect our farmers from low-cost foreign competition? Protection is good for farmers but bad for consumers who have to pay higher prices for food. The EU imposes tariffs on agricultural and food products. Once free of the EU, the UK will be able to negotiate its own tariff regime for agricultural products. So this should all be straightforward? Think again.
The EU is the major market for UK food production. Currently, UK food producers enjoy tariff-free access to this market, and EU producers have tariff-free access to the UK market. The lack of tariffs encourages farmers to specialise in what they are best at producing: strawberries in Perthshire, olives in Tuscany. Tariffs will reduce efficiency on both sides of the Channel and lead to higher food prices for consumers.
The NFU is keen to maintain tariff-free access to EU markets. For some parts of agriculture, who trade heavily with Europe, this would be an advantage. A good example is meat: Scottish farmers are good at producing high-quality meat. In 2016, Scottish exports increased by 11 per cent to £72 million and 90 per cent of these exports went to Europe. In contrast, the dairy sector has struggled to remain competitive with EU producers and has been in long run decline. Tariff free access to EU markets may be good for consumers. Some, but not all, sectors of agriculture gain from this access.
The EU has a range of agreements in place that give third countries access to the EU market. These mainly take the form of “tariff rate quotas”. These are devices which allow a certain amount of product (the quota) to be exported to the EU at a low, possibly zero, rate of tariff. Any attempt to export above this quota will attract a high, possibly punitive, tariff. In practice, this means that we can still buy New Zealand lamb, but the access of New Zealand farmers to European markets is limited.
Unpicking these agreements (there are more than 50 of them) will pose a substantial challenge to the Brexit negotiators. Will the UK be willing to take a share of these quotas and how large might that be? How far will the third countries wish to influence the agreements? The outcomes will have implications for the competitive pressures faced by Scottish farmers and food producers. There may also be differences of perspective between Scotland and other parts of the UK, simply because of differences in the mix of agricultural products. Scots and Welsh farmers will have relatively more interest in the negotiations as they affect sheep meat compared with English farmers, because Scotland and Wales produce a disproportionately high share of UK sheep meat.
Underlying all of this complexity, there also has been a lack of clarity from the UK Government about where decisions affecting agricultural markets are to be made in the future. The Scottish Government clearly takes the view that it should have sole responsibility for determining agricultural policy within Scotland. But, from the perspective of international trade, the UK Government is the lead authority, with the power to negotiate tariffs, quotas and food standards. It also has an interest in maintaining the “single market” in agricultural and food products within the UK, which in turn suggests it should have the power to limit differences in agricultural subsidies across different parts of the UK. Settling the structure of UK and Scottish agriculture post-Brexit will be lengthy and complex. It will disappoint those who thought Brexit would be painless. It is unlikely that all sectors of agriculture will be happy with the outcome. It will also raise difficult issues at all levels of government, though some of these might be moderated if the UK took a more open approach to trade talks. The provincial governments in Canada were treated by the federal government as partners during the recent trade negotiations with the EU. Perhaps the weakened UK Government could be persuaded to take a similar approach?
Professor David Bell, University of Stirling
