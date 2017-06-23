A CANAL boat captain has revealed her “delight” after her prized vessel was converted into a “terrifying” submarine for a theatre project.

Onlookers were left baffled when Beverley Schofield, 55, steered the mock-up midget wartime sub down the canal.

Her 50ft by 9.6ft steel barge has been dramatically transformed into the HMS XE9 and is now berthed on the Forth and Clyde Canal in Glasgow.

The original sub’s final journey took it from the North Glasgow Canal Corridor to Rosyth in 1952. But the National Theatre of Scotland is now using the mock-up for a series of performances titled the Submarine Time Machine.

Captain Beverley, who also works as a computer lecturer, said: “The National Theatre of Scotland approached me and asked whether I could help them find a boat to convert into a submarine.

“It turned out my boat, Peccadillo, was the best option. It’s just delightful.

“The chimney looked like a periscope and inspired them to use my boat.

“The submarine looks terrifying. It’s quite impressive and quite tricky to drive.”

The aim of the project is to excavate the past and rediscover the myths of the canal, the secrets held by the submarine as well as the community’s hopes for the future. The events will include performances on the towpath of the Forth and Clyde Canal, between Speirs Locks and Firhill Basin.

Organisers said performers will recreate the stories through sound installations, dance, sculpture, football, choirs, music and virtual reality.

The submarine has undergone a remarkable makeover, becoming unrecognisable from the original barge that it was.

Laura Schad, of the National Theatre of Scotland, said: “We borrowed the boat from a company which meant we were not allowed to change the infrastructure.

“So instead, we just covered it completely in clad, inside and out to make it look the way it does. “We even decked it out in full technology, so that when people come aboard, it’s fully interactive.”

“I spoke to a couple of skippers and they told me how impressed they were by the makeover we gave the boat.”

The cladding on the boat is made from three-millimetre thick plywood.

The vessel was decked out in stages, with the wood being painted onsite on the River Clyde.

The project has been made possible thanks to the support of the ScottishPower Foundation and is one of 26 beneficiaries to receive a slice of a £1.8M donation in 2017.