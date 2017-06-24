MORE than half of youngsters who left school in Scotland in 2015/16 did not have a key maths qualification.

Labour is demanding urgent action from Education Secretary John Swinney after figures showed that just 43.4 per cent of all school leavers passed maths at National 5 level or above (the equivalent of a Standard Grade credit level under the previous exam system).

The party has already highlighted a fall in the number of stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) teachers across the country, saying this had fallen from 6,821 in 2007, the year the SNP came to power, to 5,995 at the most recent count.

