A BID at Westminster to keep Britain in the single market should be backed by "like-minded" Tory and Labour MPs, a former Scottish Secretary has said.

Alistair Carmichael is in talks with MPs from across the Commons urging them to support an amendment to the Queen's Speech intended to force the Government to modify its Brexit plans.

Liberal Democrat MP Carmichael's call came after the start of Brexit talks last week.

Carmichael, who was Scottish Secretary from late 2013 until the 2015 General Election, said: "This is a historic chance to defeat the Government and force Theresa May to rethink her approach to Brexit. Many people, including those who voted Leave, are increasingly worried about what Brexit will mean for our economy and living standards. It is our responsibility as MPs to listen to these concerns and work together to get the best possible deal.

"We're now staring over the precipice at the economic reality of an extreme Brexit. Future generations won't forgive us if we fail to act."

The amendment expresses regret the Queen's Speech "contained no proposals to keep Britain in the single market and the customs union".

Theresa May's minority government is eight seats short of a Commons majority as talks to cut a deal with the 10-strong block of Democratic Unionist Party MPs continue.

The Prime Minister was locked in a two-day Brexit summit last week in Brussels that saw issues discussed such as plans for cooperation on defence. However, the issue of allowing EU nationals to remain in the UK after Brexit dominated proceedings. May said those who had "made their lives and homes" in the UK would have their rights guaranteed.

Both the UK and the rest of the EU say they want to come to an arrangement to secure the status of the 3.2 million EU citizens in the UK and the estimated 1.2 million Britons living in EU countries. Under plans announced by May, the UK envisages giving all EU citizens the right to stay after the UK's exit – due on March 30, 2019 – and granting those resident for at least five years the same rights to welfare, pensions and education as UK citizens.

Speaking at a joint press conference with French president Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was a "long way to go". "That was a good beginning but – and I'm trying to word this very carefully – it was not a breakthrough," she said.