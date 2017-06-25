A man suffered a "brutal" attack by three men with weapons in Glasgow.
The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Saturday on Bowfield Avenue, Penilee.
Three men got out of a white car and attacked the 31-year-old with weapons.
They left the scene and the victim was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with a leg injury.
He was later released.
Detective Constable Christopher McKeown from Govan CID said: "This was a brutal attack that occurred in broad daylight and it is imperative that we trace the people responsible.
"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who noticed three men in a white car, or anything at all suspicious, to get in touch.
"Anyone with information can contact officers at Govan CID via 101 and quote incident number 2936/24. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."
The attackers are described as being white, with one of them wearing a white jumper.
