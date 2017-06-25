Two churches in Aberdeen were targeted by thieves who stole cash and items.

Break-ins at Northfield Parish Church and Newhills Parish Church, in the Northfield and Bucksburn areas of the city, were reported between Thursday and Friday.

As well as money and items being stolen, more than £500 worth of damage was caused during the course of entry.

Detective Constable Paul Wigley has said: "These crimes are distasteful and upsetting to residents of these areas.

"I would urge anyone who saw suspicious activity in the areas around the time in question to contact Police Scotland with any information about these incidents as soon as possible on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number CF0181510617 or CF0181580617."