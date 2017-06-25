A taxi driver has left a man fighting for his life after mowing him down in the middle of a road in Glasgow having refused to take him home.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 12.10am in Dalmellington Road, Crookston.

After leaving a party, the 24-year-old, who was with his 22-year-old friend, hailed a passing black Hackney cab.

When the driver refused to take them, the man stood in the middle of the road and was then deliberately run over.

The taxi drove off along Dalmellington Road, towards Crookston Road at Raeswood Road.

Detective Inspector Greig Wilkie, of Greater Glasgow CID, said: "This was a shocking incident, which has left a young man very seriously injured.

"I would appeal to the taxi driver involved to come forward to police himself as soon as possible."

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow suffering from serious head injuries. Medical staff describe his condition as critical.

His friend was uninjured.

On hearing a commotion outside, people from nearby houses came to assist the man until an ambulance arrived.

Police are in the process of tracing them and others who were in the area, including the occupants of another black Hackney taxi who had been dropped off nearby just at the time of the incident.

Officers have yet to trace the driver of that taxi and indeed another Hackney taxi driver who is known to have been in the area at the time.

The driver of the taxi involved is described as of Asian appearance aged between 30 and 40, of medium build, with short dark hair and wearing a pink-coloured top.

Police Scotland urged anyone with information to contact officers at Govan Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 0053/25/06 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.