Labour would look at ending the household benefit cap but has not costed the measure, according to the shadow work and pensions secretary.

Debbie Abrahams said the party would consider removing the cap which limits welfare payments for households to £20,000 outside London and £23,000 inside the capital.

She told BBC 1’s Andrew Marr Show said: “We recognise that for some people listening to this that might seem like an awful lot of money but the reality is, what I’ve just said, the implications for people in the poorest circumstances, the implications around child poverty which affects children not just while they’re young but for the rest their lives – it affects how their brains develop and everything.”

