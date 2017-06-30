HOSPITAL staff found the body of a patient in an accident and emergency room that had been left there for 11 hours because there was no night porter to take it to the mortuary.

The incident took place at Oban’s Lorn and Islands Hospital. Health chiefs said there could be “a range of reasons why a body is not moved immediately to the mortuary”.

The patient has not been identified. Staff have demanded arrangements are put in place by management to have someone on call in the evening and during the night to prevent a similar situation arising again.

It is understood the body was left in a room in A&E, causing distress to staff who were on duty, until the porter collected it in the morning. A member of hospital staff, who did not want to be named, said: “We have not been consulted. There are not enough staff to deal with the higher influx of patients at night, at the weekend and during the summer.

“It is fair to say that no-one would want any of their relatives left lying under a blanket in a room that staff have to access to get medical supplies. It is not the way we as staff want to treat patients. It is not the respectful way we were all trained to treat the bodies of people’s loved ones.

“Night porters need to be reintroduced as soon as possible. It is a cut too far. It does not work.”

Michael Russell, MSP for Argyll and Bute, said the incident “should not have happened” and “something has to change” with the new Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP).

“This is very troubling and distressing, particularly for the relatives of the person involved. It should not have happened,” he said. “I am keen Oban Hospital continues as a responsive local facility doing all the things a community hospital does best, but, of course, ensuring safe onward transmission of patients who need a level of care or treatment that cannot be provided by a small facility.

“I suspect everyone could agree on that but there is no faith presently in HSCP delivering it and if it cannot even provide enough staff to undertake tasks that are demanded by common decency then the current management of HSCP are not doing their jobs.

“I think there needs to be a long, hard look at the HSCP and its track record to date. Many people wished it well when it was established, but as problems multiply, local people are losing faith in its ability to deliver the services they need and must have.”

In a statement the HSCP said: “Due to patient confidentiality we would not be able to comment on the specific case mentioned. There can be a range of reasons why a body is not moved immediately to the mortuary.

“This could include the need for specific arrangements having to be put in place to move the body, instructions from the police, the family wanting time to grieve or the staff on duty being extremely busy dealing with attendances at A&E. In all circumstances, our staff would treat the body with privacy, dignity and respect.

“In relation to the question about the hospital’s portering service, this was reviewed last year in consultation with the staff concerned and this led to changes in the rota to ensure porters are on duty when there is a demand for their service.

“We will continue to monitor this review to ensure we have the appropriate staff in place when required.”