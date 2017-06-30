THE Ahead of the Game team are here to review Rangers' first game of the season and discuss Celtic's pre-season preparations.

Scott Mullen, Chris Jack and Graeme McGarry chat to Alasdair Mackenzie about an eventful week in Scottish football.

The Gers kicked off the 2017/18 campaign with a 1-0 win over Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg, as several new signings made their Ibrox debuts.

We analyse the match before discussing Celtic's signing of Kundai Benyu and Brendan Rodgers' son getting game time in the Hoops.

Join us again on Monday for the next episode, live on the Evening Times Facebook page from 12.30pm.