10:33pm – Linfield claim they have signed Josh Robinson

11:32pm – Crusaders claim they have signed Josh Robinson

???? pic.twitter.com/YZ75vRCb7h

— Liam Blackburn (@liamblackburn) June 30, 2017

However, around an hour later, Crusaders stated that Robinson had in fact signed terms to return to them and that such paperwork had already been lodged with the Irish Football Association (IFA).

The Crues claimed Robinson signed a pre-contract, dated for Thursday, back on June 9 to come back to Seaview having won two titles with the club during his previous stint.

Josh Robinson Is Back at Crusaders. Read story now at https://t.co/HFkWVUvEAT pic.twitter.com/XrgHgXc13b — Crusaders FC (@CrusadersFC) June 29, 2017

A statement on Crusaders’ website read: “Crusaders FC are delighted to announce that Josh Robinson has signed a four-year professional contract to return to Seaview and that all necessary documentation has been lodged with the Irish Football Association.”

A quote from treasurer Tommy Whiteside said: “It was very easy to deal with Josh. He was happy to come to my home on 9th June and quickly agreed terms and duly signed a pre-contract dated 29/6/17. It’s great to have Josh back in the fold.”

Interview: David Healy – delighted to announce signing of Josh Robinson https://t.co/CVVj3zsn7C — Linfield FC (@OfficialBlues) June 29, 2017

Linfield had staked their own claim to Robinson, with Healy telling their official website: “I’m delighted to be able to advise our supporters that Josh Robinson has tonight (Thursday) agreed to join Linfield on a three-year contract.”

Boxer Carl Frampton made light of the situation by posting a joke on Twitter and tagging in Robinson.

I'm very happy to announce that @JR_LFC5 has also signed for my 5-a-side team — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) June 30, 2017

The IFA is now expected to determine which of the two clubs Robinson is actually registered with.