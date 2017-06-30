Actor Sean Bean has married his girlfriend Ashley Moore.
The Game Of Thrones actor, 58, and Moore tied the knot at Axnoller farm in Dorset during an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.
Bean’s Broken co-star Anna Friel was among the guests and her daughter Gracie was a bridesmaid.
Sean Bean and his new wife Ashley Moore at their wedding in Dorset (handout/PA)
A spokesman for Bean said Gracie treated the audience to a rendition of the Elvis Presley and UB40 hit Can’t Help Falling In Love as Moore walked down the aisle.
The bride wore a wedding dress by Alice Temperley while the groom wore a suit by designer Tommy Hilfiger.
The spokesman said Bean “couldn’t have been more in love”.
It is Bean’s fifth marriage, and he has three daughters – two with his second wife and one with his third.
Sean Bean and Ashley Moore arriving for the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)
The star has become known for playing characters who suffer brutal deaths, including Boromir in Lord Of The Rings and James Bond baddie Alec Trevelyan in GoldenEye.
His starring role in 2011 as Eddard “Ned” Stark in Game Of Thrones left viewers stunned when his character’s head was hacked off in a shock twist and held aloft by an executioner in the season finale.
In March it was announced the actor will be reprising the role of John Marlott in season two of ITV’s The Frankenstein Chronicles.
