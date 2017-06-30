This is the moment that world number one Andy Murray interviewed himself ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships.
The Scottish superstar came face-to-face with impressionist Josh Berry, who has gathered a loyal following on YouTube for his impersonations of tennis stars including Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
In a video posted on Josh's Facebook page, Andy interviews 'himself' to find out how his preparations are going for Wimbledon.
Josh posted the video on Wednesday with the caption: "When Andy Murray met #AndyMurray
#Wimbledon at the Tim Henman Foundation."
The number one seed at this year's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club also shared the video on his own Facebook page with the caption: "Took talking to myself to a whole new level today."
Andy Murray begins the defence of his Wimbledon title on Monday.
