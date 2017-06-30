Police body-worn camera footage from an incident in which a man killed his sister then himself will be shown at a forthcoming inquest, a coroner has said.

Melvin James attacked both his mother, 59, and sibling Anne-Marie James with a knife in a disturbance at the family's first-floor flat on March 8.

At a hearing ahead of a full inquest, a coroner said there would also be evidence about hospital treatment Mr James received following a "medical episode" shortly before the incident.

On the day of the attack, police received an emergency call from Mr James' mother Joyce James, to say he had stabbed her and his 33-year-old sister.

When officers arrived they tried to stop the 36-year-old with a Taser but without success.

Specialist armed officers were then called in. However, Mr James stabbed himself and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His sister was also found dead in the flat, while his critically-wounded mother was taken to hospital.

An investigation into the incident at the Highfield Court block of flats in Leasowes Drive, Wolverhampton, found Mr James had been discharged from the Royal Edinburgh Hospital a short time beforehand.

Before his treatment for a medical episode, Mr James had moved to Scotland to start a new life, according to police.

But following his discharge from hospital in Edinburgh, his brother Leon brought him back to the West Midlands to stay at his mother's house.

Black Country Coroner Zafar Siddique said the inquest would hear statements from three police officers in Scotland who had taken Mr James to hospital.

He said: "They give accounts of their interactions with Melvin James, when they took him to hospital, and what he was saying."

The coroner, sitting at Black Country Coroner's Court in Oldbury, added: "We will hear the medical cause of death, how he came to lose his life, and the medical history of Mr James.

"In particular, the background and the circumstances of events leading to the fatal stabbing of the deceased."

He also told the court: "There's evidence from the officers who arrived at the scene.

"There's camera footage as well, in terms of what happened."

The coroner ruled that a jury will be convened to hear the inquest which is scheduled to last at least three days.

He added that because of the police involvement, the hearing would explore the wider circumstances of Mr James' death - known as an Article 2 inquest.

The hearing was adjourned until August 21.