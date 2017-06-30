Annie Lennox has turned the amusing situation of being offered an opportunity by an uninformed music scout into a chance to warn other artists of scams.

Lennox previously shared a message from a radio employee who asked the singer to submit her music for consideration to be played on the station, a post that greatly entertained the multi award-winning star’s fans.

Following the initial post, the former Eurythmics lead singer shared another on her Facebook page to highlight the dangers of falling for such requests.

Whilst it's obviously a bit of fun sharing the email I received telling me I had "potential" sadly up and coming… Posted by Annie Lennox on Friday, June 30, 2017

She wrote: “Whilst it’s obviously a bit of fun sharing the email I received telling me I had “potential” sadly up and coming musicians are sent these kinds of scams every day. My digital team receive hundreds of them every year.

“I’d urge any new (or indeed established) artists to send that kind of email straight to your trash.

“Companies reaching out cold to help you, sending emails that are clearly formulaic with links asking for cash to upload your tracks are a very dodgy business indeed and not one I want to see anyone fall foul of.”

Along with the message, the 62-year-old music star – who has won eight Brit Awards and four Grammys, and has a career spanning four decades – shared a picture of herself smiling broadly.

Annie Lennox on stage outside Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee Concert (PA Archive)

In her original post, she had shared a photo of the surprising correspondence and joked alongside it: “I think I’m in with a chance ??!!!”

The name of the Los Angeles-based radio station was blacked out, but the message started by saying that Kylie, who described herself as the “New Music Coordinator”, “came across Lennox’s music online”.

She added: “I really like what I heard.”

Kylie went on to explain that she “find (s) artists who I think have potential and get them in rotation on our station”.

Lennox was asked to send over an MP3 of her latest single, which would then be sent to the station’s programme director “to see if he’s interested in putting it in rotation”.

I think I'm in with a chance ??!!! Posted by Annie Lennox on Thursday, June 29, 2017

The Scottish singer was also asked about what “support campaign” she currently has for her latest single.

The message continued: “I only ask because we are connected to an artist development firm that can also get you onto 150 radio stations worldwide and provide support for press, video, retail, and licensing. The best part is, if they really like your music, they’ll cover all of the marketing expenses.”

It ended by saying: “Please let them know Kylie referred you and you should be in. Let me know your thoughts and be sure to send me that MP3!”

In addition to her other accolades, Lennox has won a Golden Globe and Academy Award for her music.

She has forged a hugely successful solo career and has also won countless awards for her charity and humanitarian work, including being awarded an OBE in 2011.