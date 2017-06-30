IT was described as “close to curative” and “a breakthrough therapy” by some neurologists when the results of a long-running Canadian clinical trial into AHSCT were published in the Lancet last year.

Of the 24 participants severely disabled with aggressive, relapsing MS, 23 were walking, working and playing sports 13 years on from their stem cell transplant. One volunteer, Jennifer Molson, told how she had gone from living in assisted care, unable to work or walk, to dancing and even downhill ski-ing.

However, in an important reminder of the substantial risks associated with using chemotherapy to effectively wipe out the immune system, one patient did die from liver failure brought on by the treatment.

